Aryacoin (AYA) 1-Day Volume Hits $25,737.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and $25,737.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004546 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000095 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 87% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Aryacoin

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

