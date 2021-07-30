Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,300 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 931,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,495.8 days.

ASBRF opened at $47.00 on Friday. Asahi Group has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

