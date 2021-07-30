ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.26 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

