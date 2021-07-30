ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%.

NYSE ASX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 149,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,362. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASX shares. Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

