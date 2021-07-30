Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.
ASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.
Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $84.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,682. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43.
In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 185,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $11,226,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.
About Ashland Global
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
