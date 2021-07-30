Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

ASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $84.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,682. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 185,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $11,226,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

