ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a $329.68 target price on shares of ASM International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.68.

Get ASM International alerts:

OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.76. 440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 1-year low of $134.88 and a 1-year high of $365.28.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.