ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Down 36.0% in July

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ASMVY opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded ASM Pacific Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

