ASOS (LON:ASC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,914 ($51.14). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 3,835 ($50.10), with a volume of 344,852 shares.

ASC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,007.69 ($78.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,687.58.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

