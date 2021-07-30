Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $45.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASPN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $39.22. 10,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.97. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

