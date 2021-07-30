ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ASAZY opened at $16.24 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
