Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,656 shares of company stock worth $1,483,442. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.80. 1,660,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,026. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

