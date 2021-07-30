Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275,815 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Associated Banc worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,162,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 103,007 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 33,111 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of ASB opened at $19.93 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,656 shares of company stock worth $1,483,442 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.