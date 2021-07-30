Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $44,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $38,668.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,938 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $54,302.76.

On Thursday, June 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $34,727.13.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $18,594.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $100,251.06.

AC stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.69. 9,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,772. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $833.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.14.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

