Astronics (ATRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATRO opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.10. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

