Astronics (ATROB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.28). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter.

ATROB opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Astronics has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.17.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

