Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Up 75.6% in July

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,000 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the June 30th total of 508,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -1.35. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 1,686.07%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Astrotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astrotech by 79.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Astrotech by 296.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 567,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

