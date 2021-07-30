Asura Coin (ASA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144.00

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Asura Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Asura Coin has traded 18% higher against the dollar. Asura Coin has a market capitalization of $63,037.45 and approximately $144.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Asura Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About Asura Coin

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 coins. The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin . Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin . Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io . Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin

Asura Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asura Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asura Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asura Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asura Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.