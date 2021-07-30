Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Sells $77,220.00 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $77,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of Atlanticus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $159,415.82.

Shares of ATLC stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,616. The company has a market capitalization of $723.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.00. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Atlanticus by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

