Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Truist

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $64.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,365. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.63, a P/E/G ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 127.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 523.9% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

