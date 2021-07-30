Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.69% from the company’s previous close.

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.56.

Atlassian stock opened at $266.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

