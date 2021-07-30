Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 24,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,582. The company has a market cap of $185.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $20.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 416.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 498,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atreca by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atreca by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 63,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 754.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

