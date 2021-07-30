Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 24,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,582. The company has a market cap of $185.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $20.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 416.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 498,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atreca by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atreca by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 63,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 754.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
