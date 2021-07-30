Aubrey Rankin Sells 54,332 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aubrey Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,645,953.04.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,584. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

RVNC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,926,000 after acquiring an additional 107,773 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,353,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,724,000 after acquiring an additional 287,375 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after acquiring an additional 383,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

