Audacy (AUD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $505.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.84. Audacy has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13.

Get Audacy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.