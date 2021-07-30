Audius (AUDIO) Price Up 20.7% This Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002824 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $136.19 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

