Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

