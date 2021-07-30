Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.53.

NYSE AVTR opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $289,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,953.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,419,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

