AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,928 ($51.32). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,928 ($51.32), with a volume of 149,850 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVV. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upgraded AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,297.50 ($56.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,702.85. The company has a market capitalization of £11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is 3.43%.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider Peter Herweck bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, with a total value of £478,980 ($625,790.44). Also, insider James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total value of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

