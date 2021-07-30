Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.82.

NYSE AVNT traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,748. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

