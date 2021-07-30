Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,748. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23. Avient has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.