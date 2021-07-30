AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,498,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AVVH opened at 0.03 on Friday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.10.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

