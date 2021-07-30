AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,498,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AVVH opened at 0.03 on Friday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.10.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
