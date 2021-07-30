Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXLA. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. Axcella Health has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Axcella Health by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 22,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

