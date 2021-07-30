Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report sales of $159.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.00 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $145.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $645.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $647.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $708.07 million, with estimates ranging from $690.04 million to $732.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE:AX opened at $48.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.69. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

