Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.93

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 4225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.52.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.