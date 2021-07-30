AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BWS Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get AXT alerts:

Shares of AXTI opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $429.35 million, a P/E ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 2.27. AXT has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,550 shares of company stock worth $900,668 over the last ninety days. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.