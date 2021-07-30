Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $1.77 on Friday. Azimut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZMTF shares. Barclays started coverage on Azimut Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

