B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after acquiring an additional 277,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 292,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $274.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.67.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

