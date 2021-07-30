B. Riley Downgrades Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to Neutral

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Orion Group alerts:

NYSE:ORN opened at $5.58 on Friday. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $169.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 94.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Orion Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 731,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 188,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Orion Group by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,838,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.