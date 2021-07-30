Baader Bank Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.85 ($55.12).

Shares of FPE opened at €33.10 ($38.94) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.67. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

