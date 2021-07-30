Baader Bank Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.85 ($55.12).

Shares of FPE opened at €33.10 ($38.94) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.67. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

