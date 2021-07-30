Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) Insider Magdalene Miller Buys 2,300 Shares

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) insider Magdalene Miller acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,143 ($13,251.89).

Shares of BGCG traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 431 ($5.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,858. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 384.89 ($5.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 658 ($8.60). The firm has a market cap of £267.28 million and a PE ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 471.92.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

