BakeryToken Price Hits $1.92 on Major Exchanges (BAKE)

BakeryToken (CURRENCY:BAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. BakeryToken has a total market capitalization of $324.06 million and $97.15 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One BakeryToken coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00004772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BakeryToken Coin Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a coin. BakeryToken’s total supply is 281,112,130 coins and its circulating supply is 168,937,542 coins. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org . BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@BakerySwap . BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance. “

