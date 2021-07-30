Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the June 30th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of BBDO opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.