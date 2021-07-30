Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.67 Billion

Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post $21.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.34 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $20.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $87.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.14 billion to $88.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $91.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.83 billion to $92.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $331.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

