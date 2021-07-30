Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.67 Billion

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report sales of $21.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.23 billion and the lowest is $21.34 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $20.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $87.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.14 billion to $88.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $91.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.83 billion to $92.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $331.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 43.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 41.8% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 20,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.