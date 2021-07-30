Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report sales of $21.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.23 billion and the lowest is $21.34 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $20.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $87.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.14 billion to $88.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $91.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.83 billion to $92.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $331.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 43.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 41.8% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 20,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

