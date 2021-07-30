Bank of America Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,250.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,129.81.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $259.84 on Friday, hitting $3,340.08. 121,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,457.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

