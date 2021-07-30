Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.75 Million

Analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce sales of $263.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.80 million and the lowest is $259.80 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $251.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. upped their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

OZK opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 50.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bank OZK by 700.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

