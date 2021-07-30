Barclays Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €45.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.17 ($44.91).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM traded up €1.87 ($2.20) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €35.04 ($41.22). 5,720,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €31.23.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.