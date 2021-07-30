Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS JCDXF traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

