Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,339. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in Diageo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Diageo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

