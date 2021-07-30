Barings BDC (BBDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. On average, analysts expect Barings BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBDC stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $507.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

