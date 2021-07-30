Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of €74.00 ($87.06).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

Basf stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,522. Basf has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.04.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $23.39 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Basf will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

